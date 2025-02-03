see these shows
10 engaging new productions taking the stage in Houston this month
Twenty-eight days might not be enough to see all the high-flying theater and stage shows Houston has to offer this month. From a mysterious cube to killer comedy and sci-fi world premieres to Irish dancing and award winning dramas, we’ve got plenty of performing arts for every taste.
The Foreigner at A.D. Players (now through February 23)
If you’ve made a resolution to laugh more, try this award-winning classic '80s farce. Through a set of outrageous circumstances, a shy British man named Charlie must pretend to be an “exotic” foreigner who doesn’t know English while visiting a rural Georgia vacation lodge. As Charlie tries to get some much needed rest amid a lodge-full of colorful characters, the misunderstandings and mistaken identities pile up. Lies and secrets are revealed to this innocent foreigner. An explosive comic ending might just lead to a new life for all the underdogs in this charming story. Timing is everything when it comes to fast-paced farce, so we’re looking forward to seeing these Houston favs and experienced comic players in action, including Kevin Dean, David Gow, John Johnston, Susan Koozin, Alyssa Marek, Jeff McMorrough, and Gabriel Mullen.
Cirque du Soleil: Echo at Sam Houston Race Park (February 6-March 23)
It’s been two years since we’ve seen Cirque’s swirly blue and white big top in Houston, so we can’t wait for this latest show, their 20th Big Top creation. The thrills get squared as Echo features a giant cube for visual arts projections and as a towering setting for aerial feats. Cirque productions always hold a narrative to frame all the astounding acrobatics and gravity defying artistry, and this show will be no different. Echo chronicles the wandering Future and her best friend Ewai, the dog, as they stumble upon an enigmatic Cube. They quickly learn how actions have the power to shape their world. Echo’s concept creators say the show’s themes will explore the symbiotic connection between humans and the natural world and how human choices can ripple out to the animals and planet we treasure so much.
Miss LaRaj’s House of Dystopian Futures from Catastrophic Theatre (February 7-March 1)
The first of this month's two world premiere shows from local theater artists/playwrights comes from Candice D’Meza, who has also gained accolades for her film and multidisciplinary work. When D’Meza collaborates with the Catastrophic artists, we know we can expect a wild ride into their collective imaginations. For this production, a post-apocalyptic riff on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred’s long since gone and Nature itself is now the main character. Enter Miss LaRaj — the wise and wisecracking MUTHA of the New World Order. Talking trees, judgmental rocks, and all natural forces sing and move, attempting to guide humankind back to true symbiosis and perhaps a more hopeful future.
The Wanderers from Mildred’s Umbrella (February 8-23)
The company that specializes in bringing women’s authentic stories to the stage begins a new collaboration with the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center to bring this award-winning comedy to audiences. The story revolves around two contrasting marriages. Esther and Schmuli are Orthodox Jews navigating strictly defined rules and roles, while Sophie and Abe are secular and free to make their own choices. Yet, both couples are growing apart as they strive to balance their individual identities with the families they’ve created. As Esther tests the boundaries of her personal freedom, Abe falls into a correspondence with a movie star that will shake the foundations of his marriage and career. Mildred’s founder, Jennifer Decker, directs.
Seven Assassins Walk into a Bar at Main Street Theater (February 8-March 2)
Houston actor and director Dain Geist takes on the role of playwright for this world premiere dark comedy. In his own words, the play is about “a group of hitmen (and women) who gather to commiserate the passing of a colleague. As they swap stories and share complaints, each character brings with them their own moral compass and their own reasons for pursuing such a bloody profession.” We’re anticipating some killer dramatic and comic twists and turns, but Geist hopes his play, which he’ll also direct, will leave audiences thinking.
Seared at Alley Theatre (February 7-March 2)
Houston foodies should definitely make a reservation for this one, as the Alley gets spicy with this timely comedy from one of the company’s BBF playwrights, Theresa Rebeck. Set in an up-and-coming restaurant, the two owners clash over dueling culinary and business philosophies. The action and kitchen heat up as one brings in an outside consultant to shakeup – and perhaps dice, skewer and grill – their restaurant world. The show will break theatrical olfactory traditions when the actors cook up real dishes in the smaller and versatile Neuhaus theater space. Director and Alley associate artistic director, Brandon Weinbrenner, wants his onstage kitchen to be so authentic that he’s bringing in renowned Houston chef Justin Yu (Theodore Rex, Squable, Better Luck Tomorrow) to consult and teach the cast and creative team the inner workings of a fast-paced, high-end restaurant.
Topdog / Underdog from 4th Wall Theatre (February 14-March 8)
Considered one of the most ground-breaking plays of the early 21st century, Suzan-Lori Parks’s drama about the emotional relationship between two African American brothers named Lincoln and Booth has swept up almost all existing American theater awards, including a Tony and Pulitzer. Thanks to 4th Wall’s intimate theater space, all their performances are up close. We’re anticipating an electric night of theater with this production, especially with Aaron Brown, head of the Musical Theatre Department at Texas State University, directing and two of Houston’s most powerful local actors, Timothy Eric and Brandon Morgan, playing Lincoln and Booth.
Blackbird from Dirt Dogs Theatre (February 21-March 8)
Perhaps one of the most emotionally devastating shows on our list this month, this Tony-nominated play shook audiences when it was on Broadway several years ago. Middle-aged Ray has a new identity and is trying to put the past behind him. Una, 27, thinks only of the past. When Una arrives at Ray's new office unannounced, guilt, rage, and raw emotions run high as they reexamine the relationship they had 15 years ago. Never able to reconcile the brutal truth of this abusive attachment, Una is looking for answers and the consequences are shattering. When one confuses abuse for love, it can disrupt their entire being.
The Glass Menagerie at Alley Theatre (February 21-March 16)
Alley artistic director Rob Melrose gives us his vision for this true American classic by Tennessee Williams. Amanda, a faded Southern belle, yearns for a better life for her children. However, her daughter Laura would rather spend time alone with her collection of delicate glass animals. Her restless son, Tom, spends evenings away in his attempt to escape the monotony of his current life. Stuck in a bleak present, Amanda dreams mostly of the past, and only a “gentleman caller” for Laura might bring the possibility of change to the family. We hear that Melrose’s direction will explore Menagerie as a memory play along with its themes of escape and human connections.
In the Night from Houston Ballet (February 27-March 9)
The company leaps into early spring with this mixed rep showcase of three beloved contemporary dances. HB artistic director Stanton Welch’s fierce Maninyas holds significant company history as it was Welch’s first American commission for the San Francisco Ballet. Seeing its premiere inspired Ben Stevenson, Houston Ballet AD at the time, to invite Welch to create his inaugural piece for the company. Also in the lineup is Jerome Robbins’s magnificent In the Night. The piece is a poignant one-act ballet for three couples, set to four piano nocturnes by composer Frédéric Chopin.
Another audience favorite in the mix will be Lila York’s Celts. A year before Michael Flatley’s Riverdance brought Irish dance to global stages, Lila York was inspired by her own Irish heritage to create the passionate and vibrant Celts.