Jeff Goldblum and jazzy orchestra makes ah, delightful return to Houston

One of America’s most beloved celebrities is making an, ah...well, uh, delightful return to Houston in the new year.

Jeff Goldblum, who boasts a cinematic and TV career full of blockbusters and cult classics over 40 years, will perform with his Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at Jones Hall at 7:30 pm Friday, January 28, 2022.

The 2022 performance, part of a Society for the Performing Arts series, will feature Goldblum tickling the ivories on piano with his jazzy ensemble. Expect impromptu jokes, anecdotes and stories from his storied performing days and gigs at LA’s Rockwell Table and Stage, and a Q&A session.

Those who attended Goldblum’s 2019 performance at Jones Hall know that Goldblum will stop for photos, selfies, videos, and even help with a spontaneous wedding proposal.

Given the improvisational nature of jazz and Goldblum’s stream-of-consciousness, “ah, how lovely” je ne sais quoi, the night is a perfect marriage of high-level music and hijinks.

Best known for his instantly recognizable and memorable roles in The Fly, Independence Day, and the Jurassic Park franchise, Goldblum’s music run has proved far more than a simple vanity project. His band’s debut album, The Capitol Studios Sessions, scored No. 1 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts in 2018.

Fresh off that success, Goldblum followed with the coyly titled album I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This in 2019. Most recently, the affable, gregarious, and effortlessly charming has completed his second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, now streaming on Disney Plus (his Houston episode from Season 1 is not to be missed).

Expect a night of hilarity, one finely tuned to the Bayou City; Goldblum wore a cowboy hat and fringe western shirt when last here. “Ah, what a fair city,” Goldblum said of Houston in his trademark cadence when he last chatted with CultureMap. Truly, there’s no telling what he’ll have to say next.

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra; 7:30 pm Friday, January 28, 2022; Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St. For tickets and information, visit the official SPA site. Tickets start at $40.