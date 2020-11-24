Houston's first all-female art gallery pops up in Rice Village

Call it the art gallery Houston didn’t know it needed. A new pop-up gallery recently opened in Rice Village showcases the fresh, artistic work of female-identifying individuals. Dubbed Houston’s all-female art gallery, Inside HER STUDIO was created by artist Magen Pastor to address the systemic inequities still faced by female and femme artists in the art world, according to a press release.

The gallery, located at 2542 Amherst St., features eight female artists aged between 16 and 65: Anat Ronen, Laura Goodson, Lesli Gawrecki, Meredith O’Neal, Olga Saldivar, Sevy Marie Eicher, Shelbi Nicole, and Vivian Pastor.

In developing Inside HER STUDIO, Pastor developed an exclusive community program for female-identifying artists that includes access to exhibition space, collector networking, and strategic marketing consulting. The membership is designed to empower artists to support themselves with their work, per a release.

How glaring is the need for an all-female gallery? A 2019 study notes that among 18 prominent museums in the United States, some 87 percent of the artists in those collections are men. Meanwhile, another study conducted by the Association of Art Museum Directors found that a mere 43 percent of director-level roles in their member institutions are held by women.

“My hope is that this platform provides female-identifying artists at any stage of their career the knowledge and guidance through consultancy to make their art business a success,” Pastor said in a release. “The art gallery is part of a bigger platform and new marketplace that will also serve as an integrated community where curators, brands, and collectors can source from a broad selection of female artists and their work. All female-identifying artists should feel valued, heard, seen, and ultimately supported, and I’m offering a solution to bridge that gap.”

Pastor says she is planning subsequent potential shows in Austin, Chicago, Denver and “other art-centric destinations.” She also plans to launch courses early next year.

Female artists who are interested in consultancy and membership are invited to visit the gallery’s site for more information.