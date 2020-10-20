Houston Ballet leaps into cutting-edge drive-in dance film festival

A popular dance film festival is revving up for a new showcase at a beloved Houston institution. Houston Ballet announced that the third annual Frame x Frame Film Fest 2020 will run at the ballet’s drive-in. The parking lot of Houston Ballet’s Center for Dance will host the festival’s lineup of films, showing Thursdays to Saturdays from November 5-December 5.

Expect three categories of dance-centric films: You are Here, current films being made in the genre of dance for screen; Looking In, films that go behind the scenes; and Looking Back, classic movies with iconic dance scenes.

Some 50 offerings will be available during the festival, including favorites such as Singin’ in the Rain, Trash Dance, and a short film by Trey McIntyre featuring Houston Ballet company dancers, titled The Call, according to a press release.

Fans can begin reserving select shows now. Tickets are $10 per vehicle and may be reserved on Houston Ballet’s website.

Meanwhile, the Frame x Frame Film Fest isn't the only film event ballet intends to put on. Houston Cinema Arts Festival plans to present its closing evening of Night of the Kings on Sunday, November 22 at 7:30 pm at the Houston Ballet Drive-In, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to open the Houston Ballet Drive-In and to further grow our partnership with Frame x Frame Dance Film Festival,” said Jim Nelson, Houston Ballet executive director, in a statement. “The new drive-in, located at the Houston Ballet Center for Dance, allows us to experience great dance together as a community in a safe and creative way during the pandemic.”