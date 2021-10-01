Hilarious Harry Potter parody casts comical spell on Houston

It took J.K. Rowling 4,224 pages and more than 10 years to tell the saga of Harry Potter, the boy wizard who saves the word. Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff does it in about 70 minutes, with two actors playing all the parts.

The time-crunched and the Potter enthusiasts alike should delight that this charming send up is once again headed to the Bayou City. The show runs December 7 through January 7 on the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts' Zilkha Hall stage.

The New York Post called it "a zany hoot," and the London Telegraph proclaimed it "fabulously funny."

Crammed into its nearly hour-and-a-half running time are all of the favorite characters from the Harry Potter-verse, plus a fire-breathing dragon, a game of Quidditch songs, and overall mayhem. Oh, and magic. Obviously.

Potted Potter is the creation of Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, two British blokes (and Olivier Award-nominated actors) who've been working together since 2005. The parody got its start when Clarkson was asked by a bookstore to figure out some kind of event for a midnight release party of one of the Harry Potter books.

He roped in Turner and they dreamed up a five-minute adaption of the series' first five books. From there, they took their show on the road to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, expanding it to tell the story of the first six books in the series in 60 minutes.

By 2011, the show had become a must-see in England, and the duo premiered it in Toronto in 2012. And then, it became a global sensation, winning rave reviews and becoming a fan favorite. The show is regularly performed all over the world, sometimes with Clarkson and Turner on stage.

Here in Houston, the cast features Scott Hoatson, who's performed on stage and TV, including appearing in Starz's popular Outlander series, and Brendan Murphy, an improv artist who's responsible for Buffy: ReVamped, a parody of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The duo has toured the country in the show, appearing in it here in Houston when Potted Potter last appeared in 2018.

Given its subject matter, Potted Potter is the sort of show that will instantly appeal to Harry Potter fans. But, the parody has a storyline of its own, which the show's creators insist will capture the imaginations of the die-hard and uninitiated alike.

Tickets for Potted Potter are now on sale and start at $59.99. There are no shows on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.