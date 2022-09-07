Globally renowned cultural festival returns to Houston with top stars of food, literature, politics, and more

A cutting-edge and star-studded arts and cultural festival is making a triumphant in-person comeback.

JLF Houston, the local iteration of the global Jaipur Literature Festival (held annually in Jaipur in India’s Rajasthan state) returns to Asia Society on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 with tasty events, provocative panel discussions, and even debates surrounding today’s most pressing issues.

This is the first in-person celebration — organized by Asia Society, literary nonprofit Inprint, and Indian arts nonprofit Teamwork Arts — after two years of virtual offerings due to the pandemic.

Standout guests include former ambassador Michael Pelletier, award-winning author and professor Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, FotoFest executive director Steven Evans, celebrated poet Arundhathi Subramaniam, New York Times bestselling author Varsha Bajaj, James Beard Award-nominated local chef/restaurateur Anita Jaisinghani, and a host of other American and Indian top talent.

Ticket options for the affair include a Weekend Pass ($50), Saturday Day Pass ($20), and general and student admission ($5) and are available online.

Attendees can look forward to fun events such as the opening day pane “Masala: Recipes From India, the Land of Spices,” hosted by Jaisinghani Pondicheri Bake Lab, which centers on food and culture.

Later that night, “Geopolitics: The Tipping Edge” offers thoughts as world teeters on the edge of economic and environmental collapse, geopolitical compulsions, and political hubris, featuring Pelletier, Zachary Zwald, and Seema Sirohi in conversation with Sanjoy K. Roy.

Other notable events include “Points of View: An Archival Gaze of Photography in India,” a showcase of photography in colonial and post-colonial India hosted by Gayatri Sinha and Evans in conversation.

Consider this not only a who’s-who of figures from India and the world, but as a Houston cultural festival with global reach.

-----

JLF Houston runs Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 at Asia Society (1370 Southmore Blvd.). For tickets and full schedule and roster of featured participants, visit the official site.