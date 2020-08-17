Beloved Houston arts festival shakes up new virtual happy hours

As Houston arts fans are aware, the beloved, 49-year-old Bayou City Arts Festival is pivoting to an online experience this year, in lieu of its popular, stroll-worthy outdoor event originally scheduled for October 10-11.

Now, the festival is drawing up a new way to stay connected to some of the city’s most innovative players. Art Talk is a new happy hour series that spotlights a different artist each week and kicks off Thursday, August 20 at 6 pm. The series comes courtesy of The Art Colony Association, Inc., the producer of Bayou City Art Festival, and Frost Bank.

Local award-winning, internationally recognized multidisciplinary artist, Gonzo247, kicks off the event. Gonzo247 has been a fixture in Houston’s graffiti and street art movement and has evolved into a splashy ambassador for the city’s cultural scene.

The Art Talk Virtual Happy Hour will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook. Organizers suggest a donation starting at $10 to Bayou City Art Festival. Text Save Our Art to 243725 or donate online.

“We are thrilled to kick off the happy hour series with Gonzo247 and host an interactive conversation about art and the impact it has on our lives and the community,” said Kelly Batterson, executive director of Art Colony Association, in a statement. “While Gonzo247’s art speaks volumes, we invite everyone to join us for each artist presentation, pour themselves a drink and soak up the inspiration and joy that art brings.”

The Happy Hour Series is part of the festival’s “Save Our Art” fundraising campaign. Each virtual event will feature a celebrity artist who will discuss their process and inspiration, according to a press release.

The artist may also provide a live demonstration and auction a donated piece of art during the happy hour. The one-hour happy hour program will include art trivia for chances to win prizes and take questions from the audience during a Q&A segment.

Here is the rundown of artists appearing on the virtual happy hour: