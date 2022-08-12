First-ever Houston Theater Week stages BOGO deals for 77 of the season's hottest shows

With the curtain soon rising on Houston’s 2022-2023 performing arts season, many of our favorite arts companies and institutions want to welcome audiences back with the performance deal of the year. Music, theater and dance lovers should mark those calendar for the first Houston Theater Week, which arrives August 22-29.

What is it? Think of Houston Theater Week as the ultimate, limited-time performing arts experience. To entice fans, Theater District Houston Association and Houston First Corporation have partnered to bring audiences a BOGO (buy one get one free) ticket sale for some of the most anticipated shows of the upcoming season.

Most of the usual Houston Theater District performing arts suspects, including Houston Symphony, Houston Ballet, Alley Theatre, Houston Grand Opera, DaCamera, Performing Arts Houston, Theatre Under the Stars, and The Hobby Center.

Some favorite local performing arts organization outside the district are welcoming audiences back with the same savings. ROCO (River Oaks Chamber Orchestra), Dirt Dogs Theatre Company, Main Street Theater, Mercury Chamber Orchestra, Kinetic Ensemble, 4th Wall Theatre Company, Mildred’s Umbrella and more will also take the sale spotlight.

With 77 shows on the BOGO list — from Legally Blonde the Musical, presented by Theatre Under the Stars, to Houston Symphony’s glorious holiday Handel’s Messiah to Performing Arts Houston’s presentation of Dance Theatre of Harlem to Houston Ballet’s Good Vibrations — there’s a show for every performance taste.

Houston Theater Week officially runs August 22-29 for the purchase of tickets at the exclusive discounted rate, but the select shows run at various dates throughout the entirety of the 2022-2023 season.

Consider this a chance to finally catch the shows we preview each month — or smart way to get that holiday, birthday, anniversary shopping done early.

“Houston Theater Week was developed to showcase and strengthen Houston’s diverse professional performing arts portfolio,” said Houston First President & CEO Michael Heckman. “We are proud to partner with resident companies in the heart of downtown as well as community theater groups located throughout our city and look forward to this campaign continuing to grow in popularity and success.”

To view all the offers and purchase tickets, visit the Houston Theater Week official site and use the special offer promo code: HTXARTS.