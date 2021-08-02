Houston Symphony casts a spellbinding Harry Potter live concert and screening

Calling all Wizards, time to don your House Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin garb and mingle with some Muggles.

Houston Symphony will present a special screening of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert on a 40-foot screen accompanied by a live symphony performance of Nicholas Hooper’s score.

The event, featuring conductor Constantine Kitsopoulostakes, runs January 14-16, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at the Houston Symphony website.

For those who need a plot refresher: Half-Blood Prince finds Lord Voldemort encroaching on both the Wizard and Muggle worlds. In response, Dumbledore insists on prepping Harry for the imminent, massive battle. Meanwhile, romance blooms for Harry, Ron, Hermione, and their classmates as Hogwarts is cast in a shadow.

This screening/live concert performance event has been wildly popular with fans. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 2.7 million fans have attended. The show is set to include more than 1,295 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2021, according to a press release.

“The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world,” said Justin Freer, president of event producer CineConcerts. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”