A new public art installation has sprung up at downtown Avenida Houston, and you're meant to play with it.

Called Roseaux, this "particip'active" art is composed of tall, individual reeds with sensors that rhythmically create a variation of colors and sounds when users engage them with their feet.

When not active, the reeds pulse with light but "awaken" when visitors interact with them.

The futuristic design was inspired by "the poetry of a bed of broad-leafed cattails lulled by the wind," say creator and co-owner 1ToMn (One Touch of Madness) and tour producer Creos.

With light and sound design by UDO Design and Serge Maheu and interactive control system design by Maheu, Roseaux's aim is to "urge users to move and have fun while encouraging their competitive side, in a colorful and illuminated atmosphere as beautiful by day as it is by night," says a press release.

Houston is the first city in Texas — and the first Southwestern region of the United States — to feature Roseaux, which originally hails from Canada.

It'll be at Avenida Houston through September 5, and is free to engage with from 7 am-11 pm daily.