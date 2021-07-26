Houston Ballet announces ticket sales for the holiday season's hottest shows

While current scorching temperatures may suggest otherwise, it’s never too early to start planning for the fall/winter holiday entertainment season. With that in mind, Houston Ballet has announced ticket sales for arguably its two most anticipated shows of the season.

Single tickets for highly anticipated shows The Nutcracker and The Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance are now on sale, the ballet announced.

Things kick off on September 30 with the aforementioned Jubilee of Dance. Though typically a one-night-only annual event, this year’s Jubilee of Dance has been extended to five performances, a press release notes.

Look for a selection of pas de deux and solo performances from beloved ballets, excerpts from fan favorite Welch’s Divergence, and a re-envisioned for the stage performance of Welch’s pandemic-era digital work, dubbed In Good Company. The program runs September 30-October 3; tickets start at $25 per person, press materials note.

Meanwhile, one of Houston’s most celebrated annual traditions, The Nutcracker, returns this November 26-December 24 for its fifth run since it premiered at the Wortham Theater Center in 2016.

Fans can expect 28 public performances, with myriad dates and times available. (Patrons are encouraged to buy early to secure the best seats at the best price, the ballet urges in a release). Single tickets for The Nutcracker currently start at $27 per person.

“We can’t wait to be back in the theater with our community this fall,” said Stanton Welch AM, Houston Ballet artistic director. “We have a great season ahead and look forward to returning to the energy of a live audience in our home theater soon.”

For tickets, full schedules, and more information on these two shows, visit the ballet official site.