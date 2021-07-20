Beloved Houston arts festival heads downtown for triumphant in-person fall bash

After pivoting last year (like so many events) to a virtual affair, one of Houston’s most beloved art events is returning to an in-person celebration this fall.

The Bayou City Arts Festival will be held along Allen Parkway and Sam Houston Park on October 9-10, 2021, 10 am- 6 pm, producer and organizer The Art Colony Association, Inc. announced.

The event went virtual last year due to the global pandemic. As CultureMap reported, it received a financial boost last April from an anonymous donor, who gifted the fest $450,000 in memory of her artist mother.

This year’s featured artist is McKenzie Fisk, a prolific painter from Los Angeles whose work centers on captivating animal imagery. The popular weekend event will allow attendees the chance to meet artists, view original works, and purchase artwork from some 19 art disciplines — including paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, and more.

Like any good fest, the event will also offer up live music, food trucks, and beverage stations, along with two entertainment stages and art installations. Adults can enjoy libations at the festival’s wine garden, craft beer garden, and Art Bar. Kids can delight in the Active Imagination Zone, with hands-on art activities for all ages.

Oh, and don’t forget the sweeping views of the downtown skyline.

Frost Bank and the fest will offer a limited availability VIP ticket experience, which includes a tented area with light bites, complimentary beer, wine, and other beverages, per a press release. Nestled under a canopy of trees, the VIP zone will feature roaming musicians, artistic décor, a phone charging station, and more. VIPs will receive all-day access to the area, along with special parking.

Early bird tickets will be available soon online for $15 for adults; $5 for children 6-12. (Children five and under are free.) Adult tickets purchased after September 24, 2021, are $18. Online pre-purchased tickets are required to enter the festival.

Importantly, tickets will not be sold at the gate and can only be purchased online, organizers note.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the festival’s nonprofit partners, including Artists For Artists, Fresh Arts, Houston SPCA, Warriors In Art, Orange Show For Visionary Art, and The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.