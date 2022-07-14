Houston Ballet leaps into new season with a trip to Neverland, Beach Boys vibes, and a holiday favorite

Fans of our beloved ballet can now book dates for fall’s most anticipated shows. Houston Ballet single tickets for its fall performances are now on sale now, the ballet announced.

The ballet’s 2022-2023 season kicks off with the classic Peter Pan, a dynamic, triple-billed series dubbed Good Vibrations, and ends the year with the cherished holiday favorite, The Nutcracker.

Individual tickets start at $25 (and starting at $30 for The Nutcracker) and can be found online. Here is a rundown of the shows set to run at the Wortham Theater Center this fall and winter.

Peter Pan

September 9-18

The ballet leaps into the new season with Sir James M. Barrie’s children’s classic that has been long cherished across the globe. Choreographed by Trey McIntyre, the story follows Wendy, John, Michael, and Peter’s journey to the magical — and sometimes wild — world of Neverland.

Expect high-flying scenes, swashbuckling swordfights, larger-than-life puppets, and punk-inspired costumes. Broadway World dubbed Houston Ballet’s version, “a magical ballet produced by a supremely talented dance company.”

Good Vibrations

September 22-October 2

This three-part series celebrates Australian artistry, a rhythmic interpretation of classical giant’s symphony, and an eagerly anticipated world premiere of a Beach Boys-inspired romp.

First up is the vibrant, Australian-focused Red Earth, which is accompanied by an original score from Peter Sculthorpe and artwork from scenic designer Kevin “Pro” Hart.

The Letter V, the second in the series, was crafted by choreographer Mark Morris for the Houston Ballet in 2015. Here, dancers respond to the music of Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 88 in G Major.

Finally, Good Vibrations closes the series with a salute to the Beach Boys. Featuring a commissioned score by Christopher Austin, the show marks the inaugural Houston Ballet debut for internationally acclaimed choreographer, Arthur Pita. Expect a lively, head-nodding show that promises to be a whole vibe.

The Nutcracker

November 25–December 24

In a time-honored holiday tradition for generations of Houstonians, the ballet closes 2022 with arguably its grandest spectacle each year. Tchaikovsky’s dazzling world comes alive for viewers of all ages with elaborate costumes, sword fights, a sky-scraping Christmas tree, and a set that seems positively dreamy.

Vivid and enchanting, the story follows Clara and Drosselmeyer as they venture to the Kingdom of Sweets and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and her prince, with a host of unforgettable characters along the way. This year’s Nutcracker run is dedicated to Patsy Chapman, who has worked with the ballet and Nutcracker Market Patsy Chapman for decades.

“We are excited to return to the stage with these two fantastic fall performances before ending the year with Houston’s ultimate holiday tradition, The Nutcracker,” said Stanton Welch AM, Houston Ballet’s artistic director, in a statement. “Our team is hard at work preparing our spectacular fall performances, and we can’t wait to share another holiday season with the Houston community.”

The Houston Ballet performs at The Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave. For tickets, schedules, and more information, visit the Houston Ballet online.