'World's greatest tenor' tunes up one-night-only Houston performance

One of the most beloved and heralded operatic voices on the globe is headed to Houston for his first-even visit to the Lone Star State.

Internationally renowned tenor Jonas Kaufmann, once dubbed “the world’s greatest tenor” by The Telegraph, will headline a special Houston Grand Opera performance on October 6, the opera announced.

The concert in the Wortham Theater Center’s Brown Theater will feature a broad selection of arias and excerpts from the heroic tenor repertoire, including a wide sampling of the Wagnerian roles for which Kaufmann has become famous, per a press release.

HGO’s artistic and music director Patrick Summers will conduct the orchestra for the special engagement.

Following the concert, an intimate and elegant dinner will be held at the newly renovated Four Seasons Houston. Table underwriter packages for this VIP, posh event range from $10,000 to $50,000; individual tickets for the concert plus dinner range from $1,000 to $5,000. HGO board member Louise G. Chapman is the presenting underwriter of the evening.

Individual, concert-only tickets will be available later this summer, per the opera.

Kaufmann is known for his performance of French, German, and Italian roles. His memorable roles include Don Carlo, Otello, Alvaro, Des Grieux, Cavaradossi, Andrea Chénier, Turiddu, Canio, Don José, Werther, Florestan, Lohengrin, Siegmund, and Parsifal.

“Not only are we thrilled about the opportunity to host one of the most versatile tenors in the world, but this will also be an evening of celebration as we return to live performances at the Wortham,” said Summers in a press release.

