Houston Symphony scores triumphant return to Jones Hall with new online shows

With Texans currently shut out of bars for the foreseeable future and current Harris County advisories suggesting locals stay home, options are suddenly limited for entertainment.

Offering some relief is the Houston Symphony, which announced a return to the stage with the new concert series appropriately dubbed Live from Jones Hall. The new hour-long program will stream from Jones Hall each Saturday night in July and Saturday, August 1.



The concerts will feature symphony musicians in solo and small ensemble roles and will highlight different sections of the orchestra, according to a press release.



Each week’s performance is now on sale for $10 online. Ticket holders receive a private link to enjoy the live performance in the comfort of their homes.



The new programs will allow for social distancing onstage and will offer up audience favorites such as Bach, Strauss, and Stravinsky and will explore repertoire from prominent composers including Silvestre Revueltas, Scott Joplin, and Florence Price.



In this time of heightened safety, the symphony is utilizing guidance from the CDC and local health officials for backstage protocol. This includes keeping musicians six feet apart at all times (including onstage performances), requiring the use of protective masks in common areas, and regular testing and screening for all musicians and backstage staff.



Here is a lineup of the symphony’s performances:



Saturday, July 11

Bach, Price, and Janáček



Saturday, July 18

Mozart and Strauss



Saturday, July 25

Debussy, Joplin, Abreu, and more



Saturday, August 1

Mendelssohn, Stravinsky, and Revueltas

“Building on the success of our Living Room Series, we're excited to be able to continue with live-streamed performances,” said Houston Symphony executive director, CEO, and holder of the Margaret Alkek Williams Chair John Mangum, in a statement.



“I think it will be emotional for all of us when our incredible musicians return to the Jones Hall stage after a more than three-month absence. It's a challenging time for all of us here, but one that also presents the opportunity to explore repertoire for smaller ensembles from a wide variety of composers that really gives our individual musicians a chance to shine.”