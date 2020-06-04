These Houston museums are opening their doors to visitors this week

The beginning of the summer months are typically demanding for those looking for entertainment options for children. Add the school closures due to COVID-19, and parents these days are positively beleaguered.

To the rescue comes Children’s Museum Houston and Holocaust Museum Houston, which are offering enticing deals and options for locals hungry for a diversion.

The Children’s Museum of Houston has announced it is opening to the general public on Friday, June 5, after temporarily closing for nearly three months due to COVID-19.

Some of the new safety measures taken by the museum include new hours, which are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, Thursday from 10 am to 8 pm (with Free Family Night Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm), and Sunday from noon to 6 pm.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, as they will be timed entry for a 2.5-hour visit, which will accommodate the 20-percent reduction in capacity. Temperatures will be taken before entry using no-touch thermal scanners. Adults, children ages2 and over, and museum staff must wear masks.

Meanwhile, Holocaust Museum Houston (which has been open) will commemorate D-Day, Saturday, June 6, with free admission for all visitors. Following current government guidelines, visitor count will be limited to 50 percent of building capacity, according to a statement.

New safety guidelines require masks for anyone aged 10 and up (masks will be provided), and museum stations and tours will be closed until further notice. Visitors can look forward to HMH’s Lester and Sue Smith Human Rights Gallery, which includes contemporary examples of genocide and human rights abuses. Additional galleries open include the Museum’s Holocaust Gallery, the Samuel Bak Gallery and Learning Center, and the Mincberg Gallery.