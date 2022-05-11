Acclaimed violinist and conductor steps up for Itzhak Perlman in Houston Symphony concert

Classical music fans who were ready to catch globally renowned conductor and violinist Itzhak Perlman — who has canceled his show due to COVID — can still enjoy a standout performance.

Israeli-American violin star Pinchas Zukerman will stand in as soloist and conductor for Perlman’s concert series this weekend, the Houston Symphony announced.

Zukerman will perform and conduct two works by Mozart, and lead the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, on May 12, 14, and 15 at Jones Hall (address). The May 15 performance will also be livestreamed.

“Our conductor and soloist for the week, Houston Symphony artistic partner Itzhak Perlman, upon arriving in Houston, has tested positive for COVID, necessitating his withdrawal from this week’s concerts,” explained Houston Symphony executive director and CEO John Mangum, in a statement. “We are grateful to conductor and violinist Pinchas Zukerman for stepping in on short notice. The balance of the week’s program — Mozart’s Adagio and Rondo, Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 — will be performed as announced.”

Specifically, Zukerman will lead the Houston Symphony and perform as soloist in two works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart composed for the celebrated 18th-century violinist Antonio Brunetti: Adagio in E major, K. 261, and Rondo in C major, K. 373.

He will also lead the orchestra in Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Ballade in A minor, before capping the program with Tchaikovsky’s colorful, symphonic poem-like exploration of the theme of “Fate,” his Symphony No. 4, per the symphony.

Boasting a celebrated career that spans five decades, violinist and viola soloist Zukerman is considered one of classical music’s most sought-after and versatile musicians and conductors. His considerable discography includes more than 100 albums, scoring two Grammy awards and 21 nominations.

Pinchas Zukerman performs with the Houston Symphony at Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana St. Showtimes are 8 pm Thursday, May 12; 8 pm Saturday, May 14; and 2:30 pm Sunday, May 15. For tickets and more information, visit houstonsymphony.org.