Oprah Winfrey makes a virtual visit to Houston for powerful new book chat

While Oprah Winfrey is busy mailing $15,000 checks to strangers during the pandemic and — to the chagrin of many — not running for president, she has somehow found time to pen a book in between her myriad activities and running her global empire.

The queen of all media will discuss her new tome, What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing at a virtual event at 6 pm Monday, May 3 in partnership with local store, Blue Willow Bookshop.

This Zoom discussion features Winfrey and her co-author, renowned brain and trauma expert, Bruce Perry M.D., Ph.D., and will be moderated by Oprah Daily senior director Arianna Davis. (Houstonia was first to report the news.)

Winfrey’s and Perry’s tome centers on scientific and emotional insights into the behavioral patterns many struggle with in the face of current, recurring, or past trauma.

“Through this lens we can build a renewed sense of personal self-worth and ultimately recalibrate our responses to circumstances, situations, and relationships,” said

Winfrey in a statement. “It is, in other words, the key to reshaping our very lives.”

Expect poignant stories from Winfrey’s own past as she triumphed over trauma and adversity at a young age. The book is a “profound shift in our approach to trauma,” a release explains.

Here are the ticket options (purchase here) for the event:

$32 + Eventbrite fee for in-store pickup.

$37 + Eventbrite fee for US Media Mail shipping (that could take 10 to 15 days to arrive from date of shipping)

$42 + Eventbrite fee for US Priority Mail shipping (a possible three to five days to arrive from date of shipping)

Tickets include a copy of the book. Those who choose in-store pick up must pick up your unclaimed book(s) within a month of the event date. After that, unclaimed books will be donated to a Houston-based literacy organization.