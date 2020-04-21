Maybe you've seen the new mural that's in the works in the East End District. It's the latest project in Frost Bank's Opt for Optimism campaign, in partnership with CultureMap.

The colorful new artwork is based around the idea that optimism may start with one person, but it can easily ripple out through small acts and thoughtful moments, therefore changing the people and communities around you.

Local artist GONZO247 is behind the new mural, which features a silhouette that will encourage passersby to stand in its place for photo opps (when we're allowed out of the house again, that is).

"Art is in our DNA in the East End," says East End District president Veronica Chapa Gorczynski. "We're grateful for our commercial property owners who share the same view, and for partners like CultureMap and Frost Bank who help make it a reality. We could all use a little color and especially some optimism right about now, and our friend GONZO247's mural will provide just that for our community."

The mural is located at 2219 Canal St., on the southeast-facing wall on the corner of Canal and Navigation.

Ironically, the building — now owned by Triten Real Estate Partners — once served as GONZO247's studio and the Graffiti & Street Art Museum of Texas. Triten purchased the property late last year and has plans for a large-scale, adaptive re-use, mixed-use project that intends to embrace the history and character of the East End, while also providing a current and vibrant version of itself.

Follow along with CultureMap as we give you an exclusive artist interview about what inspired the mural and what it will look like when completed.