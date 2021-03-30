Bewitching Broadway musical favorite's Houston summer run postponed due to COVID

Local theater fans who were anxiously awaiting the Broadway sensation Wicked to return to The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts have been handed some sad news.

Broadway at the Hobby Center announced that the wildly popular musical’s run will be postponed due to the continued effects of the pandemic.

Instead of the June 23-August 1, 2021 run, Wicked has been rescheduled to May 31-July 2, 2023, the theater organization reported on March 30.

Thankfully for fans, My Fair Lady is still scheduled to open the 2021-2-22 season on September 14-19 of this year.

What does the change mean for season 2020-2021 season subscribers? Season ticket holders will keep their same seats, Broadway at the Hobby Center promises.

Importantly, subscribers will have priority access this spring to secure their same package seats for Hamilton. Patrons will be notified when seats are available for purchase and if applicable, credits from previously canceled Broadway at the Hobby Center shows may be used towards Hamilton tickets.

Given the continuing COVID crisis, producers note that “there may be additional unforeseen scheduling changes in the season,” in a press release, but that subscribers will have the option to receive a credit, refund, or the ability to donate the value of their tickets.

Here is the current Broadway at The Hobby Center season schedule. Individual show ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

My Fair Lady: September 14-19, 2021

Tootsie: November 16-21, 2021

Hadestown: January 4-9, 2022

Fiddler on the Roof: April 26-May 1, 2022

Disney’s Frozen: June 30-July 17, 2022

Mean Girls: August 16-21, 2022

Hamilton (7-show package add-on): February 22-March 20, 2022

Beautiful (season option): June 3-5, 2022

“With Broadway tours closed for over a year now, it’s going to take some time for producers to recast, re-rehearse, and successfully prepare the show to get back on the road,” said Fran Macferran, president and CEO of the Hobby Center Foundation, in a statement.

“Broadway tours stop in many different states along their route, and all venues across the country must also be open at 100 percent for tours to resume. The Hobby Center continues to consult with our health care advisor, Houston Methodist, in all decisions related to welcoming our valued patrons, staff, volunteers, cast and crew back to the theatre. We are actively working on a plan to re-open following appropriate public health guidelines.”