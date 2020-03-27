New virtual exhibit boots up vibrant local art to Houstonians' screens

While the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying directive from Houston and Harris County to stay at home has kept many Houstonians inside, that hasn't stopped a need to connect with others. And one husband-and-wife team has come up with a way to showcase the creativity of Houston artists, as well as re-create the excitement of an art opening.



Amber and Tra Slaughter are the founders of Artists4Artists, a nonprofit they started a few years ago to help raise funds for artists who could not afford medical care and other necessities. The pair open "Adaptation," a virtual art exhibit, on March 27 at 6 pm with — what else? — a virtual gallery opening.



"There will be a livestream with artists, and we have a DJ playing music, there's a bartender making drinks...but it's all happening remotely," Amber Slaughter tells CultureMap about the exhibit's kickoff.



Adaption runs through April 26. The month experience allows patrons to take a virtual stroll from exhibit room to exhibit room from the comfort of their own homes. In addition to seeing the artwork, visitors can check out artist bio pages and watch streaming artist interviews. Amber created the online exhibit herself.



"I'm not really tech savvy," she admits. "There was a lot of Googling and YouTubing. But we made the show with a program called Exhibit. The company that makes it is based in New Zealand, and it allows you to create these 3D spaces people can walk through."



Currently, 21 artists are featured in "Adaption," although Amber anticipates adding more throughout the next month.



Each piece showcased will be available for purchase online. And all of the proceeds from the sale of artworks goes straight to the artists.