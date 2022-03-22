Black Panther leaps into Jones Hall in stirring Houston Symphony performance

Trailblazing and sorely needed, the 2018 blockbuster action film Black Panther has spoken to and garnered a legion of fans worldwide who have felt marginalized and under-represented for years, especially via dearly departed and generationally gifted lead actor Chadwick Boseman.

“The plight of Africans, African-Americans, and people of color around the world is at the heart of the plot,” CultureMap’s Alex Bentley noted in his 2018 review. “To not only acknowledge racial inequities but to make them the driving force sets Black Panther apart from other superhero films in an astonishing way.”

Now, Houstonians can relieve the epic ascension of Boseman’s led character T’Challa to his rightful throne and battling his nemesis Killmonger in Houston Symphony’s soaring Black Panther in Concert. The event runs April 2 and 3 in Jones Hall and features a screening of the complete film on a 35-foot screen with the musical score performed live to the film. In-person tickets are now available online.

The score is heavily researched and approached. Composer Ludwig Göransson traveled to Africa to research traditional African music, which he combined with the classical orchestra to create the sonic world of Black Panther, a press release notes. Special to this performance, African percussionist Massamba Diop, one of the most revered masters of the tama, will make his Houston Symphony debut. The tama is the Senegalese talking drum renowned for its ability to mimic human speech.

Fittingly, the symphony’s principal POPS conductor Steven Reineke will take the baton as maestro. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Black Panther characters for the special performance.

Black Panther won three Oscars (it was nominated for seven); it won some 90 awards with 226 award nominations. ---

Showtimes run at Jones Hall on April 2, 2022 at 7:30 pm and April 3 at 2:30 pm. Tickets and more information can be found online, or at 713-224-7575.