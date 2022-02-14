Star sisters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush headline Barbara Bush's bookish affair

Be it a weekly wine-fueled club, celebrated author visit, or just curling up to a nice tome, Houstonians are positively bookish these days. Now, arguably the city’s most prominent family is hosting a celebration for avid readers.

​The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation has announced the return of its annual event, A Celebration of Reading. Now in its 28th year, the showcase will take place Thursday, April 21 at The Post Oak Hotel and will be hosted by Neil and Maria Bush, who co-founded the organization.

This year’s event features some literary A-listers and familiar faces. The star-studded lineup, per the foundation, includes:

Brad Meltzer is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of The Escape Artist, The Inner Circle, plus 11 other thrillers that have topped the charts. Meltzer will speak about his newest thriller, The Lightning Rod (a Zig and Nola novel) set to release on March 8.

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, the granddaughters of Barbara Bush and twin daughters of President George W. Bush, will share some fun family stories and insight on their new book, The Superpower Sisterhood. Their new book is set to release just two days prior to A Celebration of Reading. (Jenna can be seen weekday mornings on The Today show. Barbara Pierce Bush is the board chair and cofounder of Global Health Corps.)

The Bush sisters also penned the No. 1 New York Times bestsellers Sisters First and Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.

Alafair Burke, a former prosecutor and also a New York Times bestselling author, just released her latest standalone novel, Find Me, in January.

Dr. Rick Rigsby, an acclaimed speaker and author of Lessons from a Third Grade Dropout and Afraid to Hope, as well as a USA Today, Amazon, and Wall Street Journal best-selling author will also be on hand. His speech on hope has been viewed by over 300 million people worldwide.

Proceeds from A Celebration of Reading advance the mission of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, made famous by the beloved former first lady, who made reading and access to books the forefront of her philanthropic and social efforts.

“My wife, Maria, and I are delighted to present another outstanding A Celebration of Reading featuring some of our nation’s bestselling authors,” said Neil Bush in a statement. “We are grateful to the authors and the many sponsors who give so generously to support Mom’s namesake foundations who work tirelessly to help more children and adults have brighter futures and better lives through the transformative power of learning how to read.”

For more information on A Celebration of Reading, including schedule and sponsorship opportunities, call 346-212-2310 or visit bushhoustonliteracy.org/celebration.