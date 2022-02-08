Broadway behemoth Hamilton announces wildly popular $10 ticket lottery

With the arrival of Broadway’s hottest sensation imminent, a time-honored tradition is back to make the joy of live theater available for all.

A digital lottery for $10 Hamilton tickets will open this week in conjunction with the show’ arrival at the Hobby Center, courtesy of Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center along with producer Jeffery Seller.

A limited number of tickets will be available for each performance for a mere $10 each. The lottery will open at 10 am Friday, February 11 and will close at noon Thursday, February 17 for tickets to performances February 22–27.

Subsequent digital lotteries will launch each Friday and close the following Thursday for the following week’s performances, per Broadway at the Hobby Center. Here’s how to enter and what ticket buyers need to know:

Use the official app for Hamilton, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app) or visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between noon and 4 pm every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Once notified, winners will have one hour to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets are void if resold.

Tickets for Hamilton are currently on sale. Those interested are advised to check the official Hamilton channels and BroadwayAtTheHobbyCenter.com, TheHobbyCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

Hamilton, the red-hot, hip-hop musical based on the life story of the first U.S Treasury Secretary, the face on the ten-dollar bill, and sometimes forgotten founding father, Alexander Hamilton, has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The show opens at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on February 22.