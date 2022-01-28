'Manic dream' Magic Flute blends live action and projections at Houston Grand Opera

Opera has long memories, with many of its productions dating back hundreds of years. This month, one of those hundreds-year-old operas gets a fresh look at Houston Grand Opera. Mozart's The Magic Flute takes the stage February 4 through 13 in an exciting new production, first created by Komische Oper Berlin.

The opera is the story of Prince Tamino, who sets off a quest with a bird catcher named Papageno. Their mission: rescue Pamina, daughter of the Queen of the Night.

Along the way, they'll have to overcome evil to uncover the truth. This rendition of the opera incorporates live performance with a magical animated world.

Inspired by silent films, it will feature projections that augment the scenic and lighting design. The Guardian called it "a visually stunning production" that unfolded like "a manic dream." When the production rolled into the Perth Festival in 2019, it sold out so fast, they extended the run. It was lauded for its spectacular visuals that added a dazzling element to the story.

One of the most instantly recognizable arias in all of opera is the majestic, thrilling Queen of the Night aria, with it's stratospheric high F and vocal acrobatics. It comes in the second act of this Mozart masterpiece.

Singing it will be rising soprano Rainelle Krause in her HGO debut. Joining her onstage are Norman Reinhardt as Tamino, Andrea Carroll as Pamina, Thomas Glass as Papageno, and Anthony Robin Schneider as Sarastro/Speaker. Dame Jane Glover conducts.

Tickets range from $20 to $210. For more information and tickets, visit the official site.