Dazzling downtown art showcases rock star Houston and Texas talent

Houston’s art scene has taken a step back due to the pandemic, but an annual show is leaping forward with an impressive array of artisans. “Collect It for the Culture III” is a massive new show boasting 30 Texas artists, opening on Friday, January 29 at 1201 Main St.

The impressive array of artists span the realms of sculpture, photography, painting, film, and installation.

First-time exhibitors will occupy the space alongside accomplished and veteran professionals, creating opportunities for both budding and established collections, according to a press release. The show runs through February 28 and is curated by artist Robert Hodge.

A VIP reception on January 29 kicks things off from 5pm-7pm, followed by general admission at 7 pm. Limited tickets are available and masks are required for entry, according to organizer Black Buddha Creative Agency.

This year, the exhibition promises limited-capacity, socially distant special events in a 23,000-square-foot gallery space to “activate and engage Houston’s vibrant performance arts scene in the face of a world-wide pandemic,” a release notes.

The roster of Lone Star State artists includes:

Katy Anderson

Rabéa Ballin

Mathieu JN Baptiste

Joanna Booth

D.C. Boson

Hannah Bull

Tay Butler

Christopher Cascio

Jamal Cyrus

Colby Deal

Dual

Alicia Eggert

Tim Glover

Gonzo247

Gao Hang

Pedro Henrique

Veronica Ibargüengoitia

Input Output

Billy Baccam

Alex Ramos

Ann Johnson

Rick Lowe

Jehnifer Malone

Tierney Malone

Israel McCloud

Patrick Medrano

Bárbara Miñarro

Kate Mulholland

Riot Muse

David ‘Odiwams’ Wright

Romeo Robinson

Mich S.

Tra Slaughter

George Smith

Benji Stiles

Felandus Thames

Brandon Thompson

Lanceia Rouse Tinsley

More information can be found at the event site.