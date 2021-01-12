Beloved Houston theater company turns to all-digital performances for 2021

The brutal year that was 2020 may have finally passed, but its effects are still being felt across the city, especially with performing arts groups. To that end, a local theater company has announced a pivot to its schedule.

A.D. Players at The George Theater will move the entirety of its 2020/2021 season to virtual performers, the organization announced. However, fans can look forward to original content, including A Speck-Tacular Evening of Stories and Songs; Gospel at The George: An Easter Celebration with John-Mark McGaha and Piper Jones; and 18 Birthdays, an original, commissioned play starring company members Jennifer and Kevin Dean.

Information on the season is available via the A.D. Players website.

Society fans should note that the fourth-annual After Dinner Affair gala will once again go virtual for 2021.

Meanwhile, A.D. Players will launch the first Metzler New Works Festival in this virtual space. Expect three new plays, made up of two new works commissioned by A.D. Players, plus one new musical. Apollo 8 by Jayme McGhan is the true story of the first NASA mission to successfully orbit the moon. No One Owns Me explores the horrors of the human trafficking industry in Houston. Beasts and Cakes chronicles the true story of Phillis Wheatley, the first published African American poet. Johnny and the Devil’s Box tells the story of Johnny Baker, the best fiddler who’s ever been as he battles the Devil himself in a soaring new Appalachian musical.

“It’s been a tough season at A.D. Players,” said executive director, Jake Speck and artistic director, Kevin Dean, in a statement. “A third of our staff is currently furloughed due to the pandemic. We’ve been faced with challenges we never dreamed of, but we’ve never forgotten about you, our audience. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring you content and value in whatever way we can.”