Zine Fest Houston, Texas' oldest self-publishing festival, celebrates all things DIY, with a theme of Zine-topia/Dystopia. The festival is dedicated to promoting zines (self-published magazines), mini-comics, and other forms of small press, alternative, and underground DIY media and art.

Zine Fest Houston, Texas' oldest self-publishing festival, celebrates all things DIY, with a theme of Zine-topia/Dystopia. The festival is dedicated to promoting zines (self-published magazines), mini-comics, and other forms of small press, alternative, and underground DIY media and art.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.