Yuridia in concert

Photo courtesy of Yuridia

Yuridia comes to Houston in support of her new album, Pa' Luego Es Tarde Vol. 2.

WHEN

WHERE

713 Music Hall
401 Franklin St Suite 1600, Houston, TX 77201, USA
TICKET INFO

$58-$402

