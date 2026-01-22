Young Texas Artists presents Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue

Young Texas Artists, a nonprofit arts organization, will present its Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue gala. The evening will include dancing, barbecue, and a live auction. After the gala, guests can head into the theater for the Young Texas Artists Music Competition Finalists’ Concert & Awards, then return to the Grand Pavilion for YTA’s After Party, the night’s grand finale.

Event proceeds will support YTA’s mission of encouraging excellence in emerging classical musicians and inspiring Texas audiences.