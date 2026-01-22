Young Texas Artists presents Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Young Texas Artists

Young Texas Artists, a nonprofit arts organization, will present its Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue gala. The evening will include dancing, barbecue, and a live auction. After the gala, guests can head into the theater for the Young Texas Artists Music Competition Finalists’ Concert & Awards, then return to the Grand Pavilion for YTA’s After Party, the night’s grand finale.

Event proceeds will support YTA’s mission of encouraging excellence in emerging classical musicians and inspiring Texas audiences.

WHEN

WHERE

Crighton Theatre
234 N Main St, Conroe, TX 77301, USA
https://youngtexasartists.org/bach-beethoven-barbecue/

TICKET INFO

$100-$20,000
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
