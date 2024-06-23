Quantcast

XG in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Angela Leung Photography

K-Pop girl group XG comes to Sugar Land in support of their 2023 EP, New DNA.

K-Pop girl group XG comes to Sugar Land in support of their 2023 EP, New DNA.

WHEN

WHERE

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479, USA
https://www.smartfinancialcentre.net/events/xg/tickets/6F472425-DFB3-4BDC-82F5-01FC8AA94414?utm_source=SFC_VenuePresale_XG_Prospects_06062024+%281%29&utm_medium=atg-email&utm_campaign=June+06%2C+2024&utm_content=49826688&utm_term=15823533&spMailingID=49826688&spUserID=MTU5MTAxNTI4Njk0NAS2&spJobID=2720606075&spReportId=MjcyMDYwNjA3NQS2

TICKET INFO

$79-$346

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.