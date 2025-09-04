Xavi in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Miguel Valencia

Xavi comes to Houston in support of his 2024 album, Next.

Xavi comes to Houston in support of his 2024 album, Next.

WHEN

WHERE

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479, USA
https://www.smartfinancialcentre.net/events/xavi/

TICKET INFO

$48-$532

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.