The 2025 edition of WorldFest-Houston will include 34 feature films and 59 short films, a program that will span every genre, voice, and vision, from world premieres to rising stars of international cinema.

Film highlights include documentaries on climate, culture, and courage; global perspectives from over 40 countries; Texas-made gems and regional premieres; and late-night thrillers and family-friendly matinees.

The majority of screenings will take place at Cinemark Memorial City. Opening night film Long Shadows will screen at River Oaks Theatre. For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.