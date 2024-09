As part of Houston Black Theatre Week, Working Together As One Productions presents Damaged Goods: The Products of a Dysfunctional Family, an inspirational gospel stage play by Debra L. Atkins.

The Nelson family has experienced a great deal of pain. Childhood abuse has affected them all, and their adulthood is now reflecting their painful pasts, resulting in Damaged Goods. Forgiveness is the crucial key for healing and restoring the family.