Woodlands Symphony presents "Once Upon a Symphony"
eventdetail
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Facebook
Woodlands Symphony presents "Once Upon a Symphony," a celebration of the fantastic fiction that lifts spirits and the music that amplifies that feeling. The audience will travel to far-away lands with the Woodlands Symphony.
Woodlands Symphony presents "Once Upon a Symphony," a celebration of the fantastic fiction that lifts spirits and the music that amplifies that feeling. The audience will travel to far-away lands with the Woodlands Symphony.
WHEN
WHERE
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA