Woodlands Area Quilt Guild presents Bloomin' Crazy for Quilts

Photo courtesy of Woodlands Area Quilt Guild

Woodlands Area Quilt Guild presents Bloomin' Crazy for Quilts, featuring 255 quilts, a boutique with handcrafted quilts and items, a silent auction, mini quilts for charity, schoolhouse, scholarship quilt, 31 vendors of quilting items and non-quilting items, and "30 Something" challenge. Special guest Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Montgomery County Chapter will share their mission of providing beds to kids without a bed to sleep in. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The Lone Star Convention & Expo Center
9055 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX 77303, USA
https://waqg.org/

Free-$10

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.