Woodland Heights Civic Association presents Woodland Heights Home Tour

Six homes in the historic Woodland Heights neighborhood near downtown will be open to the public during the 2026 Woodland Heights Home Tour, with a “happy hour” preview.

The tour will feature homes that range in size, style and décor along with a “special feature,” a former Masonic Lodge turned law office that will also serve as a ticket location during the tour.

The Woodland Heights neighborhood is one of the oldest and most historic in Houston. When platted in 1907 by William A. Wilson, the neighborhood was a 20-minute streetcar ride north of downtown via Houston Ave. Many of the original homes - reflecting architectural styles including the late Queen Anne, Craftsman, Arts & Crafts, Colonial and Greek Revival - have been restored.