WiVLA (Women in Visual and Literary Arts) presents "WILD" opening reception

Women in the Visual and Literary Arts (WiVLA) presents "WILD," a biennial "collaboration" exhibition, pairing visual and literary artists together.

The artists of WiVLA will host a grand opening reception for the public, including live literary readings. WiVLA (Women in the Visual and Literary Arts) is a membership-based organization that welcomes and affirms membership for creatives who identify as women and are of any race, color, religion, creed, national and ethnic origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 12.