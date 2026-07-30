WiVLA (Women in Visual and Literary Arts) presents "WILD" opening reception

eventdetail
Susan Meeks

Women in the Visual and Literary Arts (WiVLA) presents "WILD," a biennial "collaboration" exhibition, pairing visual and literary artists together.

The artists of WiVLA will host a grand opening reception for the public, including live literary readings. WiVLA (Women in the Visual and Literary Arts) is a membership-based organization that welcomes and affirms membership for creatives who identify as women and are of any race, color, religion, creed, national and ethnic origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 12.

Women in the Visual and Literary Arts (WiVLA) presents "WILD," a biennial "collaboration" exhibition, pairing visual and literary artists together.

The artists of WiVLA will host a grand opening reception for the public, including live literary readings. WiVLA (Women in the Visual and Literary Arts) is a membership-based organization that welcomes and affirms membership for creatives who identify as women and are of any race, color, religion, creed, national and ethnic origin, disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 12.

WHEN

WHERE

Sabine Street Studios
1907 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.sawyeryards.com/do/wild-collaboration-exhibition

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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