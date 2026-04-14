WindSync presents 10th Annual Onstage Offstage Chamber Music Festival: Tunes on 10th
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Philip Greenberg
WindSync performs on the porch at the Heights series Tunes on Tenth. Wind down the weekend with a set of WindSync "greatest hits," including some never-before-heard pieces from the sheet music vault. Attendees can bring their own chairs, blankets, and picnics for this outdoor set.
WindSync performs on the porch at the Heights series Tunes on Tenth. Wind down the weekend with a set of WindSync "greatest hits," including some never-before-heard pieces from the sheet music vault. Attendees can bring their own chairs, blankets, and picnics for this outdoor set.
WHEN
WHERE
Tunes on Tenth Concert
621 W 10th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.windsync.org/2026oomf.html
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
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