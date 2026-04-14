WindSync presents 10th Annual Onstage Offstage Chamber Music Festival: Tunes on 10th

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Philip Greenberg

WindSync performs on the porch at the Heights series Tunes on Tenth. Wind down the weekend with a set of WindSync "greatest hits," including some never-before-heard pieces from the sheet music vault. Attendees can bring their own chairs, blankets, and picnics for this outdoor set.

WindSync performs on the porch at the Heights series Tunes on Tenth. Wind down the weekend with a set of WindSync "greatest hits," including some never-before-heard pieces from the sheet music vault. Attendees can bring their own chairs, blankets, and picnics for this outdoor set.

WHEN

WHERE

Tunes on Tenth Concert
621 W 10th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.windsync.org/2026oomf.html

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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