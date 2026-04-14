WindSync presents 10th Annual Onstage Offstage Chamber Music Festival: The Song of the Earth

Houston’s woodwind quintet, WindSync, returns to its Rice University roots with another alumni ensemble, the Balourdet Quartet. In this collaboration, WindSync and the Balourdets lean on their internal chemistry to join vocal soloists Gene Stenger and Elisa Sutherland, and local Houston musicians for a performance of Mahler’s Das Lied without conductor, embracing the spirit of Schoenberg’s arrangement and this most intimate expression from Mahler - a blend of his two signature genres of song and symphony - to play it as chamber music.