Windrose Green presents Kite Festival

eventdetail
Windrose Green

Windrose Green will soar into spring during the community’s 2nd annual Kite Festival. The sky will be full of color and fun while on the ground there will be a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, family games, and more. New model homes will be open for touring with each home offering a treat.

Windrose Green will soar into spring during the community’s 2nd annual Kite Festival. The sky will be full of color and fun while on the ground there will be a bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, family games, and more. New model homes will be open for touring with each home offering a treat.

WHEN

WHERE

Windrose Green
1902 Parks Edge Ln, Angleton, TX 77515, USA
https://www.windrosegreen.com/kite-festival#RSVP

TICKET INFO

Admission is free; RSVP required.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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