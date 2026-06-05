Why You Like It: Decoding Musical Taste – Live Experience

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dr. Nolan Gasser

Why You Like It: Decoding Musical Taste - Live Experience is an immersive concert-lecture led by composer, musicologist, author, and Music Genome Project architect Dr. Nolan Gasser, inspired by the acclaimed PBS special released in 2025.

Blending live performance, storytelling, and insights from neuroscience, psychology, and culture, the show explores the hidden forces that shape our musical preferences and why music affects us so deeply. Dr. Gasser is joined by his virtuoso band, The Mighty Mighty.

Why You Like It: Decoding Musical Taste - Live Experience is an immersive concert-lecture led by composer, musicologist, author, and Music Genome Project architect Dr. Nolan Gasser, inspired by the acclaimed PBS special released in 2025.

Blending live performance, storytelling, and insights from neuroscience, psychology, and culture, the show explores the hidden forces that shape our musical preferences and why music affects us so deeply. Dr. Gasser is joined by his virtuoso band, The Mighty Mighty.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/why-you-like-it/?wcs_timestamp=1793993400

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.