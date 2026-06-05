Why You Like It: Decoding Musical Taste - Live Experience is an immersive concert-lecture led by composer, musicologist, author, and Music Genome Project architect Dr. Nolan Gasser, inspired by the acclaimed PBS special released in 2025.

Blending live performance, storytelling, and insights from neuroscience, psychology, and culture, the show explores the hidden forces that shape our musical preferences and why music affects us so deeply. Dr. Gasser is joined by his virtuoso band, The Mighty Mighty.