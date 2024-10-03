"Weird Al" Yankovic in concert

"Weird Al" Yankovic comes to Houston as part of his Bigger and Weirder tour, returning to the big stage for the first time in six years. He will play his iconic hits as well as some fan favorites which have never been performed live. Yankovic has released 14 albums in his career, most recently Mandatory Fun in 2014.
WHEN
WHERE
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA