Wave to Earth in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Wave to Earth

South Korean rock band Wave to Earth comes to Houston in support of their new album, Uncounted 0.00.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Music Center
520 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/wave-to-earth-003-tour-houston-texas-10-08-2024/event/3A0060F19E2C3372

TICKET INFO

