Warren Haynes in concert

eventdetail
Photo Courtesy of Art Center Enterprises

Warren Haynes comes to Houston in support of his 2025 album, The Whisper Sessions.

Warren Haynes comes to Houston in support of his 2025 album, The Whisper Sessions.

WHEN

WHERE

The Heights Theater
339 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/find-tickets/id/-2852852648619143052?4

TICKET INFO

$57.52

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.