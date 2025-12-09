Warren Haynes in concert

Home
eventdetail
Photo Courtesy of Art Center Enterprises
Warren Haynes comes to Houston in support of his 2025 album, The Whisper Sessions.
The Whisper Sessions
.
Warren Haynes comes to Houston in support of his 2025 album,
The Whisper Sessions
.
WHEN
WHERE
The Heights Theater
339 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/find-tickets/id/-2852852648619143052?4
TICKET INFO
$57.52
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
