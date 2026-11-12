Wally Workman Gallery presents "Chloe Alexander, Tracey Harris & Kathryn Polk" opening reception

Wally Workman Gallery will open a group exhibition featuring Chloe Alexander, Tracey Harris, and Kathryn Polk. Each artist approaches identity, self-discovery, and personal history from a distinct perspective.
Atlanta-based printmaker Chloe Alexander uses familiar activities, objects, and childhood experiences to create narrative-driven imagery exploring identity, intersectionality, and the influence of family and community on our sense of self.
Tennessee-born Kathryn Polk’s stone lithographs show a push and pull against her traditional Southern upbringing and evolving sense of self, examining our expectations around culture and identity.
Denver-based oil painter Tracey Harris addresses gender roles, social norms, and political identity with vulnerability and humor, using oil to create luminous, hyper-realistic imagery.
Together, the three artists create a cohesive show centered on individuality, belonging, and the influences that shape who we are.
The exhibition will remain on display through January 3, 2027.
Wally Workman Gallery will open a group exhibition featuring Chloe Alexander, Tracey Harris, and Kathryn Polk. Each artist approaches identity, self-discovery, and personal history from a distinct perspective.
Atlanta-based printmaker Chloe Alexander uses familiar activities, objects, and childhood experiences to create narrative-driven imagery exploring identity, intersectionality, and the influence of family and community on our sense of self.
Tennessee-born Kathryn Polk’s stone lithographs show a push and pull against her traditional Southern upbringing and evolving sense of self, examining our expectations around culture and identity.
Denver-based oil painter Tracey Harris addresses gender roles, social norms, and political identity with vulnerability and humor, using oil to create luminous, hyper-realistic imagery.
Together, the three artists create a cohesive show centered on individuality, belonging, and the influences that shape who we are.
The exhibition will remain on display through January 3, 2027.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.