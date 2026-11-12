Wally Workman Gallery presents "Chloe Alexander, Tracey Harris & Kathryn Polk" opening reception

Wally Workman Gallery will open a group exhibition featuring Chloe Alexander, Tracey Harris, and Kathryn Polk. Each artist approaches identity, self-discovery, and personal history from a distinct perspective.

Atlanta-based printmaker Chloe Alexander uses familiar activities, objects, and childhood experiences to create narrative-driven imagery exploring identity, intersectionality, and the influence of family and community on our sense of self.

Tennessee-born Kathryn Polk’s stone lithographs show a push and pull against her traditional Southern upbringing and evolving sense of self, examining our expectations around culture and identity.

Denver-based oil painter Tracey Harris addresses gender roles, social norms, and political identity with vulnerability and humor, using oil to create luminous, hyper-realistic imagery.

Together, the three artists create a cohesive show centered on individuality, belonging, and the influences that shape who we are.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 3, 2027.