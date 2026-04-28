Voices of Arts Central presents Forever Nebrada

Voices of Arts Central, in partnership with the Nebrada Foundation, will present a one-night-only performance of Forever Nebrada, a tribute to the enduring spirit of Vicente Nebrada, a visionary choreographer whose work reshaped the identity of Venezuelan and Latin American ballet.

Nebrada's choreography fused classical precision with emotional depth, transforming movement into a language of memory, passion, and belonging. Born in Caracas and embraced by the world, Nebrada created works that continue to breathe through generations of dancers.

More than a remembrance, the performance affirms that Nebrada’s vision continues to move, inspire, and define generations of dancers and audiences around the world.