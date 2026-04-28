Voices of Arts Central presents Forever Nebrada

Voices of Arts Central, in partnership with the Nebrada Foundation, will present a one-night-only performance of Forever Nebrada, a tribute to the enduring spirit of Vicente Nebrada, a visionary choreographer whose work reshaped the identity of Venezuelan and Latin American ballet.
Nebrada's choreography fused classical precision with emotional depth, transforming movement into a language of memory, passion, and belonging. Born in Caracas and embraced by the world, Nebrada created works that continue to breathe through generations of dancers.
More than a remembrance, the performance affirms that Nebrada’s vision continues to move, inspire, and define generations of dancers and audiences around the world.
Voices of Arts Central, in partnership with the Nebrada Foundation, will present a one-night-only performance of Forever Nebrada, a tribute to the enduring spirit of Vicente Nebrada, a visionary choreographer whose work reshaped the identity of Venezuelan and Latin American ballet.
Nebrada's choreography fused classical precision with emotional depth, transforming movement into a language of memory, passion, and belonging. Born in Caracas and embraced by the world, Nebrada created works that continue to breathe through generations of dancers.
More than a remembrance, the performance affirms that Nebrada’s vision continues to move, inspire, and define generations of dancers and audiences around the world.