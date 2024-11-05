Vitacca Ballet presents The Woodlands Nutcracker

Each Christmas season, Vitacca Ballet and School for Dance presents The Nutcracker, a holiday experience great for kids and adults alike. The audience will see Clara’s magical journey into the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets.
WHEN
WHERE
The Woodlands® Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton
2301 N Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://vitaccadance.com/nutcracker
TICKET INFO
$85-$300
