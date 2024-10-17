Vitacca Ballet presents FEM4

A bit taboo and wildly relevant, Vitacca Ballet’s FEM4 features three world premieres by unique women choreographer voices leading breakthroughs in the international dance industry. Headlining the evening are choreographers Micaela Taylor, Cherice Barton, Beth Twigs, and Tina Kay Bohnstedt.

