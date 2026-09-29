Vir Das: I Say We Run!

Vir Das is an Emmy-winning comedian, actor, and one of the most global voices in stand-up today. His most recent special, Fool Volume, debuted on Netflix in 2025. His previous special, Landing, won the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy, following his first nomination for Vir Das: For India in 2021.

Das made his literary debut with his memoir, The Outsider, a story that follows his journey as a perpetual outsider, using humor to navigate heartbreak, failure, and the quest for belonging. As India’s biggest stand-up comedian and a Bollywood star, Das continues to break barriers and sell out venues worldwide.